The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana has gone up to 20,378 after 73 more persons tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Of these, however, only 1596 currently active cases including 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1580 in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also nine persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, some 18,304 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: