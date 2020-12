The country has recorded 73 new cases of the novel coronavirus while the number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has increased to five.

This is according to the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Health. The total cases recorded to date stands at 5601.

Of this amount, 705 are in home isolation while 45 are in institutional isolation. There are also 22 persons in institutional quarantine.

Moreover, there are 151 deaths but the total recoveries are 4695.