71-year-old Kitty man injured in hit and run

Seventy-one-year-old Griffith Franklyn of Station Street, Kitty Georgetown is now nursing a broken right leg after he was reportedly stuck down by an unknown motorcar along the Mon Repos Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police stated that on the day in question at about 00:20h, the now injured man was walking along the said road when a motor vehicle collided with him. As a result, he fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Georgetown public Hospital where he was treated and admitted to the facility with a broken right leg. The police have launched an investigation into the accident.