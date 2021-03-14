71-Y-O man is Guyana’s 207th COVID-19 death

The Ministry of Health has reported that another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 207.

The latest fatality is a 71-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died

while receiving care at a medical facility.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 9121.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY

MEASURES (NO.15), which are in effect until March 31, 2021.

This order emphasises, among other things, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.