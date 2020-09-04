71-Y-O man dies after overloaded tractor wheel breaks

A 71-year-old met his demise on Thursday after the wheel of an overloaded tractor broke, causing him to become pinned under the vehicle.

Martin Herman, a tractor operator of Orealla Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was operating the vehicle at Orealla Backdam when the accident occurred at around 14:30hrs.

Reports indicate that the tractor was pulling a trailer loaded with lumber. At the time, five persons, in addition to the driver, were on the tractor – causing it to be overloaded.

As they were transporting the lumber, the left side wheel of the tractor broke, causing the vehicle to topple. Herman was pinned beneath.

He was eventually taken to the Orealla Health Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.