71 illegal firearms removed off the streets last year

In 2021, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) removed 71 illegal firearms off the streets of Guyana.

These included 36 pistols, 18 revolvers, and 17 shotguns. Ten were found by ranks during anti-crime operations while 61 were seized from individuals.

These illegal weapons were found in all regions of the country except Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) with the majority, 28, found in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Third in Command of Regional Division 4A Superintendent John Barker, during a recent programme hosted by the GPF, spoke about the importance of removing these firearms off the streets.

“So, with the firearms off the street, the society is in a much safer place…so, each firearm we take of the street in reference to operations, we would believe that would ensure that the community is a bit safer,” he explained.

“Firearm is a dangerous weapon and just the presence of a firearm or the knowledge of a firearm being on the street creates fear upon the individuals and so the society becomes uncomfortable,” he added.

“So, it doesn’t matter how big the firearm is whether it be riffle, a shotgun or small arms such a pistol. Any firearms are dangerous and it could be equally dangerous no matter the size of the firearm,” he further explained.

When these illegal firearms are taken off the streets, the senior official assured that they are properly secured.

“As relates to the procedure when those firearms are taken off the street, we would normally take them to whichever station, lodge them and prepare the matters for court. So those firearms that are seized, we take them in custody and put them in safe until the duration of those matters,” he explained.

In November 2021, President Dr Irfaan Ali had announced that Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has been tasked with working on an amendment to the country’s law to ensure there is a higher penalty in place for persons who unlawfully possession firearms.

The Head of State had also noted that said government will grant a period of amnesty for persons in possession of illegal firearms to turn them over. But when this period expires and the amended law comes into play, President Ali warned that those individuals will face stiffer penalties.