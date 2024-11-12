7000 new house lots being developed along EBD corridor

In a significant push to address the country’s housing demands, the government announced the development of 7,000 new house lots along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) corridor. The project, part of a broader national housing initiative, aims to alleviate congestion in Georgetown and nearby areas, while creating affordable housing opportunities for thousands of Guyanese families.

The initiative aligns with President Dr Irfaan Ali’s ambitious housing agenda, which promises to provide 50,000 house lots within five years.

On Monday, Ali had a bird’s eye view of the transformative housing development taking place in new housing schemes on the East Bank of Demerara.

The area, which is located several kilometres east of the Diamond Housing Scheme, will be connected to all of the new and current road infrastructure.

Combined with the other ongoing housing development on the East Bank, more than 9,000 Guyanese will benefit from new allocations. These investments, the President said, total more than $80 billion.

Approximately 200 kilometers of new internal roads and more than 40km of four-lane highways have been created to support the development.

This new development along the EBD corridor represents a substantial portion of that goal and is expected to positively impact the quality of life for many residents.

During an inspection of the EBD housing development on Monday, the Guyanese Leader indicated that the road is under construction to increase accessibility to lands.

“All of these roads that you are seeing here they connect back to the existing housing scheme and also the east bank highway. So, the traffic plan and efficient movement of the transport system has been well accounted for and take into consideration the development layout of this new phase of infrastructure,” President Ali said.

Meanwhile, Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal emphasised that the development is part of a strategic plan to decentralize housing, open up new areas for residential growth, and reduce urban congestion.

On this point, he explained that 500 acres of land has been developed for commercial purposes and house lots have been prepared for residents.

“A lot of work that you see now is to ensure land preparation and the access road. We have been able to start showing the persons on the East Bank of Demerara their lands. As I speak any allottee on the East Bank of Demerara can sign for their agreement of sale and the processing of title for ownership so, we have come a long way,” Minister Croal said.

The government has promised that the new lots will include essential amenities such as road access, electricity, and water services, ensuring they are ready for occupancy upon completion. Minister Croal explained that careful planning is being implemented to avoid the bottlenecks that often come with rapid urban expansion.

The EBD corridor has seen rapid development in recent years, fueled by the expansion of industries such as oil and gas, agriculture, and manufacturing. The housing project is expected to create a domino effect of development along the corridor, attracting businesses and boosting local economies.

According to President Ali, government’s housing initiative has garnered positive reactions from citizens, who see it as a promising step toward making homeownership more accessible, with some prospective homeowners expressing relief and optimism.

