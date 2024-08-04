70-Y-O shot twice at Norton Street home

Police are investigating an alleged shooting incident that has left a 70-year-old electrician nursing two gunshot wounds.

Raymond Knipe of Lot 47 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was shot at about 21:15h on Saturday night in his yard.

According to the victim, he was parking his minibus, BNN 9253, in his yard when he observed a male, dressed in all-over black with a hoodie over his head, walk into the yard behind him, point a gun at him and begin to squeeze the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

The victim claimed that he began to run to the back of his house, and the suspect gave chase behind him. As the victim attempted to open the grill door to his apartment, the suspect discharged several rounds in his direction, hitting him and causing him to receive injuries. The suspect then exited the yard, entered a car bearing registration number PAB 8252, drove off in an eastern direction heading to Mandela Avenue, and made good his escape.

The victim was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to a city hospital, where he was admitted. He is in a stable condition nursing two gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed, and investigators recovered three 9mm spent shells. Efforts to locate the suspect and the car have been unsuccessful.

--- ---