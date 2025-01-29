70-Y-O man killed in mining pit collapse

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a report of a fatal mining incident which occurred on January 28, 2025, at about 14:00 hrs, at Thomas Island, Puruni River in Region #7, which resulted in the death of Emanuel Jeffrey, a 70-year-old male Guyanese Miner, who resided at Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

The scene was visited and examined by police ranks from Regional Division #7. Preliminary investigations revealed that Mr Jeffrey operated a four-inch land dredge at the Backdam and worked alongside two employees.

At the time of the incident, Mr. Jeffrey and his coworkers were engaged in mining activities in a pit measuring 15 feet wide, 10 feet long, and 8 feet deep. During their work, the eastern side of the pit collapsed, which led to soil rushing in and completely burying Mr Jeffrey for approximately 60 minutes.

His coworkers excavated the site, and he was subsequently transported to Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival by Dr. Benjamin at 02:02 hrs on January 29, 2025.

Mr. Jeffrey’s body is currently at the Bartica Hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

