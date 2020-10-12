70-Y-O businessman dies after shooting on Lombard Street

Lennox Robinson, the 70-year-old businessman who was shot on September 2, has succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the businessman never regained consciousness. He died at around 16:00hrs today while in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Robinson operated the Robinson’s General Store which is located Lombard and Drysdale Streets, Georgetown.

On the day in question, he was sitting on a chair in front of the business establishment when at around 12:10hrs, he was confronted by two men on a bicycle.

Police Headquarters had said an argument quickly ensued between the men, which escalated into a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, the businessman – who was a licensed firearm holder – was relieved of his gun and shot by one of the suspects who later escaped with the weapon.

After being shot, the businessman collapsed. He was rushed to a city hospital where he had to undergo surgery.

It is unclear whether the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery.

To date, no arrest has been made. Investigations are ongoing.