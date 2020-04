The number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana has risen to 70 while the number of deaths remains at 7, the Ministry of Public Health announced today.

There are 17 persons in institutional quarantine and 51 in institutional isolation.

Five persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit while 12 have recovered from the virus.

Of the 70 positive COVID-19 cases, 66 persons contracted the virus right here in Guyana.