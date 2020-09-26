7-Y-O suffers broken leg in Soesdyke/Linden Highway accident

A 7-year-old girl is now hospital with a broken leg after the car in which she was travelling in suffered a blowout and toppled off the Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Friday night.

The accident occurred sometime around 22:30h on Adventure Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

According to reports, the car was by a 24-year-old Police Constable of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden. In addition to the 7-year-old girl, the cop’s 25-year-old fiance and a 3-year-old boy, as well as a 4-month-old baby, were also in the vehicle at the time.

The Police said the vehicle was proceeding in a south-western direction when the left rear tyre blew out causing the car to pull right and the driver losing control. The car then toppled several times off the road onto the south-eastern parapet.

The occupants were taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens in a stable and conscious condition. They were taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where they were all examined by a doctor on duty.

While everyone else was treated for minor injuries, the 7-year-old girl was admitted a patient with a broken left leg.

Investigations are ongoing.