7 new tourism experiences launched

In another remarkable achievement, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) officially launched seven new tourism experiences, in collaboration with the tourism private sector.

Over the past several months, these licensed tour operators have crafted innovative new offerings aimed at diversifying and expanding the country’s tourism portfolio. Their collective efforts have culminated in a significant milestone, one that deserves to be celebrated.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒆 𝒏𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒘:

– 𝑮𝒖𝒚𝒂𝒏𝒂 𝑩𝒊𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒕𝒕𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑳𝒐𝒅𝒈𝒆 (Iwokrama River Lodge)

– 𝑹𝒖𝒑𝒖𝒏𝒖𝒏𝒊 𝑯𝒊𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 & 𝑪𝒖𝒍𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝑬𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 Touring Guyana

– 𝑱𝒂𝒈𝒖𝒂𝒓 𝑻𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 Adventure Guianas

– 𝑱𝒖𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒆 𝑺𝒖𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒗𝒂𝒍 𝑻𝒐𝒖𝒓: 𝑹𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 The Wild Tales

– 𝑬𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒃𝒐 𝑹𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝑱𝒖𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒆 𝑻𝒓𝒊𝒑 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 The Wild Tales

– 𝑲𝒂𝒕𝒐 𝑯𝒊𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 & 𝑨𝑻𝑽 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 Patamona Tours

– 𝑱𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝑴𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑻𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 Wanderlust Adventures GY

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝟏𝟓 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐓𝐀 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒! 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝟔𝟒 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎!

The Director of the GTA, Mr Kamrul Baksh, during his featured remarks lauded the efforts of the tour operators who continue to go above and beyond to develop new tourism experiences. He further emphasised the continuous investments that the Government of Guyana provides to the tourism sector where he stated:

“Two years ago, we decided to launch the product development grant. I believe about 4 products launched today are beneficiaries of that grant. And the intention of that grant is really to stimulate creativity and also to assist operators who have great ideas but simply require the added assistance to offset variable expenses. I am happy that we are seeing a diversified and varied portfolio of experiences which will certainly add value to our spectrum of experiences that we now offer as Destination Guyana.”

Also speaking at the launch were Candace Phillips, Senior Manager of Product Development and Omadele George, President of Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana.

--- ---