7 new COVID-19 cases, recoveries

The Public Health Ministry has reported seven new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases upto 327.

This was indicated in the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard.

Presently, the number of active cases in Guyana is 150 of which 145 persons are in institutional isolation and the other five are patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) located at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

Additionally, there are 13 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 19, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease has increased by seven – bringing the total number of recoveries to 163.

To date, a total of 3,603 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus of which 3,276 were negative.