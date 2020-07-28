7 new COVID-19 cases recorded; regions 7 & 9 are hotspots

Guyana has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases recorded to date to 396.

In the daily update the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud disclosed that of the seven new cases, six are from Arau in Region 7 and the other from Georgetown in Region 4.

To date, 181 persons have recovered from COVID-related while 20 have died.

Currently, there are 195 active cases in institutional isolation at various facilities across Guyana; 34 persons in institutional quarantine and four patients housed in the COVID-19 ICU.

As of 28 July, 4,478 persons have been tested for the virus with 4,082 yielding negative results.

Dr. Persaud said Regions 7 and 9 remain high-risk areas.

The CMO stressed that no cross-border movement should be allowed and any migrants entering the community must be immediately reported to the authorities