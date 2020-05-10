7 new COVID-19 cases in Guyana

The number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana continues to increase with seven new cases recorded in the last 24-hour.

According to the Public Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today (Sunday, May 10, 2020), the country’s total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases is now 104.

It was reported that an additional 62 persons were tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests to date at 914. Of this, 810 persons were tested negative.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 10. One more person had been admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC). There are now a total of six patients there.

The number of persons in institutional isolation has gone up to 59, while those in quarantine has reduced to just one.

No new recovered cases have been recovered as the number is still at 35.