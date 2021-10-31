7 more die from COVID; 73 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 920.
These patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|VACCINATION STATUS
|Male
|85
|Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
|October 24
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|74
|Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
|October 19
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|81
|Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
|October 26
|Partially Vaccinated
|Male
|79
|Mahaica-Berbice
|October 30
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|57
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|October 30
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|79
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 30
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|80
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 30
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, 73 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 35,621.
But only 2,894 of these are currently active cases including 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,879 persons in either home or institutional isolation.
There are also five more persons in institutional quarantine.
To date, some 31,807 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.