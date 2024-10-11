7 men get $500k bail each for kidnapping of Joshua David

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Wayne Barker, Davantai Mars, Aaron Alleyne, Dwayne Griffith, Damion Barlow, Alpha Poole and Osafo Peters were all charged jointly with the offence of Abduction, contrary to Section 4 of the Kidnapping Act, Chapter 10:05, committed on Joshua David called ‘Bricks’, which occurred on 26th September 2024 on Main Street, Georgetown.

They appeared today at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #5 before the Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.The charge was read to the accused, and they were not required to plead. The Prosecutor was Inspector Jones, who objected to bail on the grounds that the Police had received information that the victim was murdered and that the Police is presently in search of the body. The Prosecutor also told the Magistrate that the Police have CCTV cameras and footage that captured the accused when they committed the crime, and also eyewitnesses to the crime.

The Acting Chief Magistrate overruled the Prosecutor’s submissions and said it was a bailable offence under the Act and that the Police did not find the victim’s body.

As such, the Magistrate granted the accused $500,000 bail each. They have to report every Friday between 08:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs to the DDO or the Station Sergeant at the Brickdam Police Station.

The case was then postponed until 13th November 2024.

--- ---