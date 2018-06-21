7 matches set for Guyana National stadium ahead of Hero CPL 2018

-Guyana to host two play-off games as tickets go on sale from July

By Clifton Ross

The government of Guyana on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) ahead of the 6th edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as seven matches including two play-offs will be played at the Providence National Stadium.

Thursday’s official signing of the agreement saw Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility to Sport, Dr George Norton and Guyana Amazon Warriors Operations Manager Omar Khan, along with Permanent Secretary (ag) of the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, Ms Melissa Tucker inking the deal for the Stadium Agreement at the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s Main Street office.

Also present at the signing was Director of Sports Christopher Jones.

A brief passage of uncertainty arose recently when CPL released its fixture with the Guyana matches yet to be confirmed. However, with the dust settled and the ink now dry; Guyana for the first time will have more than five (5) matches with three upfront on August 9, 11 and 12.

September 8 and 9 will see the second coming of games to Providence where Guyana will for the first time prepare to host two of the play-off games on September 11 and 12.

With Guyana set to host the most matches ever at Providence since the inception of CPL, Minister Norton said that the increase in matches at the local leg is a big deal for the cricket-loving nation. “Well of course if you judge from last year, all matches we had sold out crowds so we are hoping for all seven matches we have sold out crowds.”

Meanwhile, Warriors Operations Manager Khan confirmed that the encampment period for the local franchise is set to run from August 2 – 7, while further confirming that tickets for summer’s biggest party in sport will go on sale from the first week of July.

“It’s an integral part for us to host games here, CPL is the one unifying force and over the years we had tremendous support and we look towards that again”, said Khan.

He concluded the press conference by stating that the Warriors first opponents; St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will be arriving in Guyana on July 7 for the first Guyana game which starts on August 9.

The 34-match season will begin on August 8, with the final on September 16, 2018.