Five persons are now injured after a Roraima aircraft crashed this morning in the vicinity of the Eccles Dumpsite, East Bank Demerara.

Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Egbert Field, confirmed to INews that the Trislander aircraft went down around 11:00h.

It was carrying three passengers. There were also two pilots on board at the time.

All seven persons have been rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

More details to follow.