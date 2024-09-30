7 homeless after West Berbice fire

Seven persons including children are now homeless after a fire destroyed their West Coast Berbice (WCB) home late Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 17:00h at the lot 115 Mc Calmon Street, Number 22 Bel Air, WCB in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) residence.

The two-storey concrete and wooden building was occupied by at least two siblings and their families.

Yanson, who operates a hair salon at the premises, related to this publication that she had just returned home and went into the salon, where a client was waiting. Shortly after, the woman recalled hearing shouts of fire.

“When I go upstairs, the fire was on the wall,” she stated.

Yanson further explained that she was about to disconnect the main switch but heard a loud explosion and immediately vacated the building.

At the time, her sister along with her husband were in the back of the yard. Yanson’s nine-year-old son and his nine-year-old friend were sitting in the lower flat, watching television when the fire alarm was raised.

While the woman insisted that the children had nothing to do with the blaze, investigators believe the fire was caused by ‘child playing with matches’.

It was reported that the report of the fire was made at around 17:15h on Saturday. Further investigations are ongoing.

--- ---