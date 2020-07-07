7 homeless after fire guts Linden house

Seven persons are now homeless after a fire on Sunday evening completely gutted their house at Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The two-storey concrete home of 39-year-old Jennel Campbell, situated at Second Alley Hillfoot, Wismar, Linden went up in flames at about 22:00h.

Her 22-year-old son, who is mentally ill, has since been taken into police custody where he is said to be assisting with the investigation.

The woman’s shop, which is situated at the front of the home was undamaged; however the family was unable to save any household or personal items.

This publication was told that the 22-year-old man and family members had a disagreement earlier in the day, which caused Campbell to sleep in her shop.

The woman told police that, whilst in her shop, she heard a loud explosion and observed the lights of the house flickering.

Shortly after she heard the cries of “fire” and upon checking she observed that her house was on fire.

She managed to escape from the shop. The woman’s son was reportedly seen exiting through a window from the house.

According to residents in the area, firefighters responded to the scene some one and a half hours later. By then, they noted, the house was already destroyed by the fire. Speaking with this publication, Campbell estimated her losses to be some $25 million.

The woman said she had taken mentally unstable son to the hospital earlier in the day where he received his medication. Campbell noted that her nephew, who also resides at the home, went out, leaving only women inside the house.

The woman explained that her son became agitated, causing the women, who became fearful at this time, to lock up in their rooms while she retired to the shop.

She said she has been trying to receive assistance from the authorities in taking care of her son but to no avail.

“My son is mentally ill…You calling the Police, nobody ain’t helping, you call he father he ain’t coming, he said he send the Police. The Police ain’t come, the Police come after the fire,” Campbell said.

“It ain’t easy, and especially at this time too. I feeling it with the losses and still I have to feel it with my son. You would call for help, you would reach at the hospital and you know you can’t handle the situation and they ain’t got nowhere to put he…”

Persons who are desirous of helping the family can contact them on telephone number (592) 638-1722.