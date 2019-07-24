7 Guyanese students selected for youth ambassadors programme in the US

United States Ambassador to Guyana Carol Ann Lynch and Deputy Chief of Mission Mark Cullinan met recently with the 2019 Youth Ambassadors who will represent Guyana in the Youth Ambassadors Program (YAP) with the Caribbean in the United States.

Under the theme “Social Transformation and Civic Engagement” seven Guyanese students and one adult mentor will engage in a 3-week exchange, along with their peers from the Caribbean with a focus on specific issues facing youth across the region. Representing Guyana are Mia Barker, Abosaide Cadogan, Brianna Gopie, Vish Kistama, Shimron Ram, Beauty Razack, Swasti Saytoo, and Laurel Seales–Mentor.

According to the US Embassy in Georgetown, Ambassador Lynch congratulated the new batch of Youth Ambassadors and shared with them, some of the responsibilities the title of “Ambassador” holds.

After listening to the participants share their diverse perspectives on issues affecting youth, Ambassador Lynch noted that this program provides a platform for each participant to develop and enhance their ability to make positive contributions and provide solutions to the very issues affecting their communities.

(US Embassy photo)