$6M worth of ganja found in Mahdia-bound minibus

Officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday discovered $6M worth of ganja at Yarrowkabra Village, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

The CANU ranks were conducted an intelligence-led operation that resulted in the interception of a Mahdia-bound minibus that was transporting passengers and food supplies.

A subsequent search of the minibus resulted in the discovery of 19 parcels of suspected cannabis concealed in pieces of sponge and the arrest of 6 persons.

The driver along with five male passengers were escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotics. The narcotics tested positive for cannabis, and had a total weight of 19.593kg, with a street value of approximately $6M.

All of the suspects are presently in custody as investigations continue.