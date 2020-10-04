68-Year-Old man from Reg. 7 is Guyana’s 87th COVID-19 death

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that Guyana as recorded another death from the novel coronavirus; bringing the COVID-19 death toll now to 87.

According to the Ministry, “as of 7:30pm on October 03 rd , 2020, one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.”

The latest fatality is a 68-year-old male from Cuyuni Mazaruni – Bartica (Region 7) who

died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Officials of the Ministry have since contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead person.

In its last update on Saturday, the Ministry reported that Guyana’s total number of COVID-19 had gone up to 3,005, of which 1,013 were active cases. A total of 1,907 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease thus far. To date, Guyana has tested over 14,600 persons for the novel coronavirus.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY

MEASURES (NO. 9) which are in effect until October 31 st, 2020.

This order emphasises: the need for correct and consistent use of a face masks when leaving their homes; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any

additional information kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231 1166, 226 7480 or 624

6674 IMMEDIATELYor visit us at www.health.gov.gy .