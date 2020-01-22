68-Y-O shop owner attacked, robbed

A 68-year-old businessman was on Tuesday evening attacked and robbed by two armed bandits who stormed his shop while he was in the process of restocking.

The elderly man operates a variety shop at the lower flat of his two-story home at Vigilance Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

INews understands that he had already closed up shop at around 23:15hrs when the robbery occurred.

The man had been in the process of restocking his refrigerator with items for the next day’s sales when he became tired and sat down in a nearby chair.

Shortly after, the man fell asleep and was later awoken by two bandits, one of whom pointed a gun to his face while demanding that he comply with their demands.

The suspects had entered the shop by removing the louvre panes from the windows and climbing through them.

According to the man, the two perpetrators demanded that he hand over the money obtained from the day’s sales, as well as other valuables, which he may have had in his possession.

However, the man did not respond promptly and as a result, one of the bandits lashed him to the head with a gun.

After collecting the cash and other valuables, the perpetrators made their good escape.

Investigations are presently ongoing.