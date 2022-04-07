68-Y-O homeless man found dead

Police in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 68-year-old homeless man which occurred between last night and this morning.

The body of Chatterpaul Budhiprasah called “Quarry” was discovered by passersby at around 06:00h today at Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The man had burn marks about his body, police said. He was found in a motionless state on a mattress on the corner of the road.

“Further examination by crime scene ranks revealed burn marks on the left side buttocks, left hand and left leg. It was also observed that a burnt out makeshift coil was seen on the burnt mattress,” police said.

From information gathered, police explained that the man usually smokes and would be seen lighting various items at the location where he normally sleeps.

The man was last seen alive at around 20:00h on Wednesday by his nephew who took food for him.

Investigations are ongoing.