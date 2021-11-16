Concerns have been raised after data shows that 68 persons under the age of 25 have committed serious crimes for the year so far.

The revelation was made by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum on Monday during a press conference hosted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to unveil its Christmas Policing Plan.

“These are young persons, some 17, 18, 19-year-old committing serious crimes and we’re speaking about murders and other serious offences,” the Crime Chief revealed.

“And this something that we need to address urgently. We cannot continue to lock up persons hoping that this is going to be a solution to solve crime or prevent crime,” Blanhum contended.

According to the Crime Chief, more emphasis has to be placed on crime prevention.

“Many of the young persons today, they have been influenced by social media and hardened criminals to live a life of crime and we want to prevent that…we want to work with the youths, we want to devise programmes for them to ensure that they do not come into contact with the criminal justice system.”

Blanhum also made reference to the criminal reform programme announced by President Dr Irfaan Ali – whereby persons who have committed various offences will be given an opportunity to turn their lives around.

Moreover, he contended that persons need to improve their family lives in order to prevent social ills that can often lead to crime.

“We cannot continue to blame law enforcement for a problem that should be solved at the level of the family. So, we’re pleading with family members to ensure that we work together to improve family lives,” Blanhum asserted.