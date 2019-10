Police are investigating the murder of Marva Oudkirk, 67, a pensioner of Lot 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown which occurred at the said address between 16:30hrs on October 9 and 18:30hrs on October 10, 2019.

The woman was discovered on a bed with a mosquito net tightly wrapped around her neck.

The body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.

No arrest made at this time.