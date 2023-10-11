67-Y-O motorcyclist dies in Berbice accident

A 67-year-old motorcyclist is now dead following an accident which occurred at around 12:55hrs today along the Scottsburg Public Road in Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is David Rose of Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice while a 25-year-old woman, who was the pillion rider, is injured.

Reports are that the bike was proceeding along the roadway when it suddenly made a turn and ended up into the path of a motor van, driven by a 23-year-old resident of Reliance, East Canje.

As a result, a collision occurred, wherein the motorcyclist and pillion rider fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries to their bodies.

They were both picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to Skeldon Public Hospital, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead, and the pillion rider is presently receiving medical attention.

The motor van driver is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

