66 cases of COVID-19 confirmed

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana stands at 66 as of April 20, 2020.

Of these 66 cases, there have been seven deaths and nine recoveries.

To date, a total of 328 persons have been tested with 262 of those testing negative.

Seventeen persons are in institutional quarantine while 50 others are in isolation. Five persons are housed in the COVID-19 ICU at GPHC.

There have been 2,202 calls made to the COVID-19 hotline.

Globally, WHO has recorded 2,241,359 confirmed cases with 152, 551 deaths. While in the Region of the Americas there are 821,860 confirmed cases with 38,258 deaths.

Citizens are asked to always wear a face-mask when leaving their homes and to practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus diseases.