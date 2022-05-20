65-Y-O woman dies after falling into path of moving garbage truck

A pensioner was on Thursday killed by a garbage truck in B Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown after falling into its path. The dead woman has been identified as Yvonne Morrison, 65, of B Field, Sophia.

Police stated that on the day in question about 11:30h, Morrison was proceeding along the roadway in front of the garbage truck owned by Puran Brothers. It is alleged that in the process of passing the pedestrian, the driver sounded the horn of the vehicle and as such, she stopped and allowed the garbage truck to pass.

As the truck proceeded forward, it was further alleged, the pedestrian lost her balance, fell onto the roadway, and ended up under the truck where the left rear wheel ‘squeezed’ her.

The porters immediately signalled the driver to stop, which prevented the rear wheel from crushing the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was then picked up in a semi-conscious condition by the driver and the porters, and was placed into a motor car and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was treated, but subsequently succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

Her body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary to await a post-mortem. The driver was taken into custody and he is assisting with the investigation.