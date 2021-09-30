65% of UG’s classes to remain online as it prepares to begin new academic year

Statement from the University of Guyana:

The University of Guyana will begin its new academic year on October 25, 2021, for new and continuing students.

Approximately 65% of the University’s classes will remain online for the first semester from October 2021 to January 2022 due to prevailing COVID-19 conditions as well as major building works arising from recent extreme weather conditions. The remaining 35%, mostly consisting of laboratory and field exercises, are expected to be blended and face-to-face delivered at the various campuses for specific courses or parts of courses only in this first semester October 2021 to January 2022. Students will be notified directly of the schedule as well as safety measures they are expected to comply with if any of their courses are to be held face-to-face. Schedules will also be posted on Faculty websites.

Orientation Sessions

Refresher orientations are being done for continuing students on October 1. The University will be hosting its Orientation for new students during the period October 18 – 22, 2021.

These will all be conducted online. New students already fully or conditionally accepted to the University for the new year should have received communication with links to the sessions from their prospective departments and Faculties as well as from the University’s Registry. Students will receive emails directly with the necessary login information to register.

The orientation sessions are aimed at providing a step-by-step introduction to all of the systems, policies, personnel, and resources that students need to navigate the University. This will be particularly important for students to start their classes seamlessly on the first day of classes. This also will address programme-related queries and concerns and provide the necessary support and guidance to students to ensure their time at the University is smooth, enriching and fulfilling as far as possible.

The orientation process is an onboarding exercise whereby students are also introduced to the rules, regulations, lecturers, specific processes, given a tour of the physical and online classrooms, how to read and calculate their grade point average (GPA) and academic profiles. They are also made aware of the special services and opportunities available to them during and after their studies.

Key dates for the Academic Year 2021/2022

The first day of classes for the new academic year will be on October 25, 2021.

The traditional commencement ceremony will also be held virtually on October 22, 2021.

For the Frequently Asked Questions kindly click here:

https://uog.edu.gy/notices/university-guyana-frequently-asked-questions

Continuing Students’ Orientation Information

The Inaugural Continuing Students’ Orientation Ceremonial Opening will begin at 09:00 hrs on Friday, October 1, 2021 via Zoom Webinar at https://zoom.us/j/92315218995#success/Webinar ID: 923 1521 8995 | Passcode: Not Required.

The informational breakout sessions will begin at 9:50 hrs.

ROOM 1: ADMISSIONS DIVISION

Join Webinar at: https://zoom.us/j/95351066712#success

Or Webinar ID: 95351066712 | Passcode: Not required

Topic: How to proceed with your registration and common

registration challenges and how to address same.

ROOM 2: EXAMINATIONS DIVISION

Join Webinar at: https://zoom.us/j/93826967002#success

Or Webinar ID: 938 2696 7002 | Passcode: Not required

Topic: Grades report and projected availability by Faculty;

pending Exemption requests; the approach to registration

if grades are pending; and update on next steps if

graduating 2021.

ROOM 3: RECORDS AND DATA MANAGEMENT DIVISION

Join Webinar at: https://zoom.us/j/93088670617#success

ID: 930 8867 0617 | Passcode: Not required

Topic: Frequently encountered registration and profile

complexities and how to avoid them.

ROOM 4: STUDENTS’ WELFARE DIVISION

Join Webinar at: https://zoom.us/j/93088670617#success

Or Webinar ID: 967 5879 2361 | Passcode: Not required

Topic: Student support services during closure and how to

access (student support for hardship financial loans,

grants, counselling, and medical services, UG rent to own

laptop programme for students etc.).

ROOM 5: OTHER SUPPORT SERVICES

Join Webinar at: https://zoom.us/j/97625138399#success

Or Webinar ID: 976 2513 8399 | Passcode: Not required

Areas of Focus: The University Library & Bursary.

Kindly see the interactive PDF document attached for the requisite webinar links to the respective College/Faculty/School.

Inaugural Continuing Students’ College/Faculty/School

Sessions Zoom Meeting Details

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE & FORESTRY

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91890960471

FACULTY OF EARTH & ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

Join Zoom Meeting ID: 918 3630 2966 | Passcode: 439820/ https://zoom.us/j/91836302966?pwd=ZzN2aDBCaVBVbFVIRVNscW93WFZXUT09#success

FACULTY OF EDUCATION & HUMANITIES

Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pSCjSPurQCSeO0K9-Yx1mw

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY

General Faculty Session Join Zoom Meeting ID: 916 6416 6345 | Passcode: 471815 / https://zoom.us/j/91664166345?pwd=dkZqTUpyekpFRVo3NWpMRExjbTh4dz09#success

FACULTY OF NATURAL SCIENCES

General Faculty Session Zoom Webinar ID: 997 7545 5021 | Passcode: 569241 / https://zoom.us/j/99775455021?pwd=YVFBL005REcrd09Gckh3QkxXUXlVZz09#success

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES

Join Zoom Meeting ID: 954 6919 5289 | Passcode: 797995 / https://zoom.us/j/95469195289?pwd=UGJIejVJdC9JL0x3TFAxQTRuQnBIQT09#success

SCHOOL OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND BUSINESS INNOVATION

Join Zoom Webinar ID: 954 1328 9631 | Passcode: 845178 / https://zoom.us/j/95413289631?pwd=b3BzQ0VDdzhMWm16RzJjenVrd0NyQT09#success

INSTITUTE OF DISTANCE & CONTINUING EDUCATION

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91824593990

UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA BERBICE CAMPUS

Join Zoom Meeting ID: 935 4900 0396 | Passcode: 736458

Applicants Awaiting Word

Students who have applied and are waiting to hear from UG, please note and check the following:

Students are being reminded that due to prevailing COVID-19 conditions the University is facilitating fast-tracked applications by processing submissions without uploaded certified or notarised documentation. BUT, full admission will not be possible until the certified or notarised documents are uploaded and verified. Applicants are therefore urged to ensure they have uploaded their documents.

Therefore, it is in the students’ best interest to submit the certified or notarised documents at the earliest time possible to complete their document verification process.

Actions Prospective Students Can Take While Awaiting Results and Validated Documents

Students are encouraged, however, to not let any challenges in getting their documents certified or notarised deter them from completing their online application form and subsequent submission of provisional registration if they have been admitted to pursue a course or programme at the University.

Students are asked to kindly note that when submitting documents, they MUST be CERTIFIED or NOTARISED with signature and stamp by any of the following persons: Justice of Peace, Commissioner of Oaths, Minister of Religion, Senior Public Servants, Head Teachers, Medical Doctors, or Police Officers.

The University has instituted a rolling application process for the first semester of the new academic year. Applicants can also apply for admission pending their results.

Programmes Offered

For a full list of UG’s Programme offerings kindly visit the following website: https://www.turkeyenonline.uog.edu.gy/srms/student/prospective/about_applying/offeredprogs.php.

Prospective students can also find their programme of choice by exploring the following links:

College of Medical Sciences – https://fhs.uog.edu.gy/srms/departments

Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry – https://faf.uog.edu.gy/srms/departments

Faculty of Education and Humanities – https://feh.uog.edu.gy/srms/departments

Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences – https://fees.uog.edu.gy/srms/departments

Faculty of Engineering and Technology – https://fot.uog.edu.gy/srms/departments

Faculty of Natural Sciences – https://fns.uog.edu.gy/srms/departments

Faculty of Social Sciences – https://fss.uog.edu.gy/srms/departments

Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) – https://idce.uog.edu.gy/programmes-offered

For Assistance

For additional information and support please call UG’s New Help Desk Numbers: Turkeyen Campus Registration Support: 623-1941, 623-1867, 623-1869, 623- 1871, 623-1924, 623-1940, 623-1942, 624-1943, 623-1944, 623-1945, 623-1946, 623-1948, and Berbice Campus Registration Support: 623-1943, 623-1949.

All University operations continue under the emergency regulations developed and implemented last semester to address safety under the COVID-19 conditions.