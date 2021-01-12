65 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has announced that Guyana recorded 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of January 11, 2021.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 6653.

There are three patients in the Intensive Care Unit, 55 persons in institutional isolation, 378 in home isolation and 34 in institutional quarantine.

From the 3421 males and 3232 females that contracted the virus, 6047 have recovered completely.

To date, health officials have tested 42,132 but only 606 cases are active.

A regional breakdown of the cases shows that Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) recorded 2 new cases, 11 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), 35 in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), 1 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), 4 in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and 2 in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

In Regions One (Barima-Waini), Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam, Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) the numbers remained at 976, 204, 219 and 403 respectively.