65 Guyanese named National Awardees ahead of 50th Republic Day

Ahead of Guyana’s 50th Republic Day anniversary, government has announced the list of National Awardees for 2020.

The appointments were made by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana, President David Granger.

Heading the list is Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, who was conferred the Order of Roraima, Guyana’s second-highest national award, during her visit here earlier this month.

In addition to PM Mottley, a total 65 Guyanese were also named National Awardees today.

Below is a list of recipients of the 2020 National Awards:

Order of Roraima

Hon Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados

Order of Service

Cacique’s Crown of Honour

The Right Reverend Charles Alexander Davidson Dr. Abraham Agustus Clemwood Fung-A-Fat Dr. Neville Bhagwandeen Gobin Edmond Montague Grant Professor John Edward Greene Dr. Cecil Edward Harricharran Dr. Fawcett Anthony Jeffrey Dr. Dalgleish Joseph Ambassador Charlene Alexis Phoenix Justice William Rajendra Ramlall Claude Augustus Saul Dr. Nehaul Prashad Singh Paul Esmond Slowe Michael Orrin David Somersall Godfrey Steve Statia

Golden Arrow of Achievement

Mark Anthony Archer Mavis Anita Benn Marlan Kwesi Cole Charles Mitroy Corbin Reverend Roshanna Gillis Catherina Penda Guyan Sheran Roxanna Harper Troy Henry Loris Emille Heywood Ranald Andrew Jacobs Pastor Richard Avert James Edward Jameson Zaida Joaquin Lincoln Brandon Lewis Frederick McWilfred Cita Indranie Pilgrim Cheryl Sampson Olive Beverly Sampson Varshnie Udho Singh Clinton Murphy Williams Apostle Jason Clifton Yorrick

Medal of Service

Wesley Adrian Benjamin Mark Anthony Benschop Paulette Patricia Bollers Terrence Glenberth Boston Donna Bowen Lucille Elaine Cadogan Beverly Clenkien Jenny Benn-Daly Ann Pamela Forde Gregory Douglas Fraser Claire Ann Goring Virgil Harding Phyllis Erica Jackson Glenyss Barbara James Jainarine Maraj Leon Randolph Mc Donald Doreen Evelyn Blackman Ng-A-Qui Kissoon Dyal Persaud Premnauth Prashad Urica Yernesi Primus Deserdeen Roberts Kaylan Persaud Sharma Beverly Ann Somerset

Military Service Medal

Colonel Raul Kenneth Jerrick Lieutenant Colonel Denzil Walter Carmichael

Disciplined Services Star

Chief Fire Officer Marlon Anthony Gentle

Disciplined Services Medal

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Adonis Assistant Commissioner of Police Edgar Mortimer Thomas Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jacqueline Bonita Greene

His Excellency President David Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to the sixty-six (66) persons who have been honoured, a statement from the Ministry of the President said.