65 Guyanese named National Awardees ahead of 50th Republic Day

Ahead of Guyana’s 50th Republic Day anniversary, government has announced the list of National Awardees for 2020.

The appointments were made by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana, President David Granger.

Heading the list is Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, who was conferred the Order of Roraima, Guyana’s second-highest national award, during her visit here earlier this month.

In addition to PM Mottley, a total 65 Guyanese were also named National Awardees today.

Below is a list of recipients of the 2020 National Awards:

Order of Roraima

  1. Hon Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados

 Order of Service

Cacique’s Crown of Honour

  1. The Right Reverend Charles Alexander Davidson
  2. Dr. Abraham Agustus Clemwood Fung-A-Fat
  3. Dr. Neville Bhagwandeen Gobin
  4. Edmond Montague Grant
  5. Professor John Edward Greene
  6. Dr. Cecil Edward Harricharran
  7. Dr. Fawcett Anthony Jeffrey
  8. Dr. Dalgleish Joseph
  9. Ambassador Charlene Alexis Phoenix
  10. Justice William Rajendra Ramlall
  11. Claude Augustus Saul
  12. Dr. Nehaul Prashad Singh
  13. Paul Esmond Slowe
  14. Michael Orrin David Somersall
  15. Godfrey Steve Statia

 

Golden Arrow of Achievement

  1. Mark Anthony Archer
  2. Mavis Anita Benn
  3. Marlan Kwesi Cole
  4. Charles Mitroy Corbin
  5. Reverend Roshanna Gillis
  6. Catherina Penda Guyan
  7. Sheran Roxanna Harper
  8. Troy Henry
  9. Loris Emille Heywood
  10. Ranald Andrew Jacobs
  11. Pastor Richard Avert James
  12. Edward Jameson
  13. Zaida Joaquin
  14. Lincoln Brandon Lewis
  15. Frederick McWilfred
  16. Cita Indranie Pilgrim
  17. Cheryl Sampson
  18. Olive Beverly Sampson
  19. Varshnie Udho Singh
  20. Clinton Murphy Williams
  21. Apostle Jason Clifton Yorrick

 

Medal of Service

  1. Wesley Adrian Benjamin
  2. Mark Anthony Benschop
  3. Paulette Patricia Bollers
  4. Terrence Glenberth Boston
  5. Donna Bowen
  6. Lucille Elaine Cadogan
  7. Beverly Clenkien
  8. Jenny Benn-Daly
  9. Ann Pamela Forde
  10. Gregory Douglas Fraser
  11. Claire Ann Goring
  12. Virgil Harding
  13. Phyllis Erica Jackson
  14. Glenyss Barbara James
  15. Jainarine Maraj
  16. Leon Randolph Mc Donald
  17. Doreen Evelyn Blackman Ng-A-Qui
  18. Kissoon Dyal Persaud
  19. Premnauth Prashad
  20. Urica Yernesi Primus
  21. Deserdeen Roberts
  22. Kaylan Persaud Sharma
  23. Beverly Ann Somerset

 

Military Service Medal

  1. Colonel Raul Kenneth Jerrick
  2. Lieutenant Colonel Denzil Walter Carmichael

 

Disciplined Services Star

  1. Chief Fire Officer Marlon Anthony Gentle

 

Disciplined Services Medal

  1. Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Adonis
  2. Assistant Commissioner of Police Edgar Mortimer Thomas
  3. Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jacqueline Bonita Greene

 

His Excellency President David Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to the sixty-six (66) persons who have been honoured, a statement from the Ministry of the President said.

