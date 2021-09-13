65.2% of adult population received a Covid vaccine; 33.9% fully immunised

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony noted that the country has a long way to go towards achieving herd immunity, as he revealed that only 33.9% of the adult population is fully immunised against Covid-19.

During today’s update on the situation, he said a total of 173, 999 persons are fully vaccinated against the life threatening virus.

On the other hand, 65.2% or 334, 333 adults have received a first dose.

“We are still far away from herd immunity and we need to move this 33.4% further up,” Dr Anthony said.

As such, he encouraged persons who are due for their second doses to ensure they get the jabs.

Acknowledging that there are challenges with accessing second doses of the Sputnik V vaccines, the Health Minister explained second doses for the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca are readily available.

In the case of the Johnson and Johnson jabs, these are single-dose vaccines which are primarily being used in Regions 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, with regards to the children population, 21.5% have received their first jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This represents 18,299 persons. The second dose of this vaccine is due to be administered in 21 days of receiving the first shot.