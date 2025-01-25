64-Y-O woman beaten, killed during robbery at WBD home

A West Bank Demerara (WBD) woman was beaten and murdered during a robbery at her home.

Dead is 64-year-old Parbhudai Boodhram called Renie, a housewife of Lot 1118 Belle West, WBD.

According to the Police, the murder occurred sometime between 20:00h last night and 08:00h this morning.

Based on reports, Boodhram resided with her husband, Anthony Alphonso Boodhram called Tony, a 63-year-old tailor. The woman would visit her husband daily at his Tailor Shop located in Georgetown, to assist him with work and on completion she would return home leaving him at the shop where, from time to time, he would stay overnight depending on the volume of work.

On Friday, at about 10:00h, Parbhudai left home and proceeded to her husband’s Tailor Shop where she assisted him for the day and thereafter left for her residence in Belle West. Before arriving home, the woman stopped at a shop in the area where she purchased several grocery items and was escorted home by the shop owner, who is also a friend.

As the woman arrived home, the shopowner watched as she entered the yard and he then drove away. It is suspected that the perpetrator(s) were hiding in the yard and managed to apprehend the woman as she was about to enter her home since there was no sign of forced entry.

Whilst in the home, they restrained her with the use of ‘plastic cable zip ties’ and dealt the woman several blows to her face and about her body.

The suspect(s) then ransacked the dwelling house as her purse was found to be missing along with her jewellery and US$4,000 from a closet, (same suspected to be stolen). The suspect(s) then made good their escape in an unknown direction.

The body was later examined by Police ranks and was subsequently escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival and the body was escorted to the Ezekiel Mortuary awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

Detectives visited the scene at around 10:30h today and several persons were questioned in the area with some useful information received.

According to the police, two persons were subsequently arrested and are assisting with the investigation.

