Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged rape and robbery of a 64-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Police said the incident occurred today. The 47-year-old suspect is currently in police custody.

Reports indicate that the suspect raped the woman and then robbed her of $200,000.

After a report was made to the police, the suspect was arrested at his home and the stolen money was recovered.

No other details were provided.