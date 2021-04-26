64-Y-O man killed during fight with hammer and cutlass

Police are investigating the murder of 64-year-old Omkar Kishundyal, a vendor of Canal Number 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The incident occurred at around 17:45hrs on Sunday at Belle West, WBD.

Police said at around 14:30hrs, an intoxicated Kishundyal went to the suspect’s home. He was armed with a hammer, and began to behave disorderly and threatened to kill the man and his family.

Police said the dispute stemmed from some works which the suspect’s father was supposed to execute at the victim’s house.

Police said Kishundyal began to lash the suspect with the hammer.

The suspect then armed himself with a cutlass, as Kishundyal continued to attack him.

The suspect alleged that he raised the cutlass to bar the hammer and during that time, the vendor sustained a cut to his right hand.

Kishundyal then retreated from the suspect’s premises before collapsing some six hundred feet away.

He was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was examined and later died.

The suspect was arrested and is presently in custody.

The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlor awaiting PME.