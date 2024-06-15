64-Y-O man hospitalised after being shot on Water Street

Police are investigating an alleged shooting incident that has left Joseph Singh, a 64-year-old labourer, with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The incident occurred at about 21:30 hrs on Friday at Water Street, Georgetown.

Investigations so far revealed that Singh was proceeding North on Water Street in the vicinity of Muneshwers Limited, when he observed a grey Pitbull bus with ‘Trade Plate’ carrying two unidentifiable males – one of whom discharged several rounds in his direction. The bus then drove off in a northern direction.

Singh received a gunshot wound to his hand and later went to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient.

According to the police, no spent shell was recovered when detectives visited the scene. Several CCTV cameras were seen in the area, and the police will review video footage of the alleged incident as investigations continue.

