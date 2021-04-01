64-Y-O man busted with $8M worth of ganja

A man was yesterday afternoon busted with some $8M worth of ganja in his possession.
Clarence Wrights, 64, of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD) is currently in custody.
The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said its ranks intercepted the man pulling a suitcase along Hadfield and Water Streets, Georgetown.
The suitcase contained nine parcels of compressed suspected cannabis (weight: 4.508 kilograms)
In his pants pocket, two small ziploc parcels of suspected cannabis were unearthed (weight: 12grams).
CANU said the ganja has a street value of US$40,000 which is equivalent to GY$8.3M.