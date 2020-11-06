64 new Covid cases recorded

Guyana has recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

In its updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the Ministry noted that the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now at 4,457.

There are 11 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 74 in institutional isolation, 42 in institutional quarantine and 770 in home isolation.

The number of deaths due virus stands at 133.

3,467 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Meanwhile, to date, a total of 21,372 persons have been tested for the virus.