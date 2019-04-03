64 girls benefit from Tech Camps across the country

Female students from the West Demerara, East and West Berbice, Essequibo and Georgetown this year benefitted from Tech Camps hosted by the National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU) in observance of Girls in ICT Day (GICT).

GICT Day is observed each year on 26th April in all member countries and organizations of the United Nations’ International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

The camps held at the St. Cuthbert’s Mission along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway and at the Charity Secondary School, Essequibo Coast saw some 64 female students being educated on the use of technology specifically cellphone technologies and the internet.

Next Tuesday, a team is expected to visit the Charity Secondary School to hold a full-scale Tech Camp for teenage female students. The students, who are already computer literate will be engaged in discussions and demonstrations to encourage them to learn Programming, Graphics Design and website development.

The team is then expected to examine the computers installed at the school, most of which are out of order, and will specify what items are needed for a functional Computer laboratory.