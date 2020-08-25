63-Y-O man feared dead after boat mishap at Mazaruni River

A man is feared dead following a boat mishap at Gatie Falls, Semang Creek, Middle Mazaruni River in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

He has been identified as 63-year-old Clement Morgan of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Reports indicate that Morgan joined a boat at around 10:00hrs. The vessel, captained by a 49-year-old, had another occupant who was heading to the Office of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission at Issano.

They then departed the GGMC Office at around 15:30hrs and were en route to Semang Backdam. At around 20:30hrs, whilst navigating through Gatie Falls, the outboard engine had cut off and the boat sunk.

The captain and the other occupant were able to swim to safety. However, Morgan was not found and is feared dead.