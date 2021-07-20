63-Y-O man attacked and robbed by armed bandits at Freeman Street 

A 63-year-old man was this morning attacked and robbed by four men, two of whom were armed with guns whilst he was walking along Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

The man was robbed of $4,500 in cash, a Samsung tablet valued $45,000, a Blu cellular phone valued $25,000 and a quantity of documents.

Reports indicate that the man was heading home when he was attacked by the bandits who approached on two motorcycles.

Both pillion riders dismounted their respective motorcycles and held the victim at gunpoint, but he resisted. This caused one of the bandits to lash the man to the face with his gun. The perpetrator then discharged a shot in the air while another bandit relieved the man of his valuables.

Investigations are ongoing.