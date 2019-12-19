Recent Articles
Oil & Gas sector a new area of threat for money laundering in Guyana
Guyana’s burgeoning oil and gas sector has been marked critical for the monitoring of money laundering, as the country prepares for its fourth round...
Poor enforcement of traffic laws among reasons for road carnage – GCCI
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has taken note of the high instances of accidents on the country's roadways. In a statement today,...
GECOM data shows most discrepancies found in Georgetown, ECD & Berbice
Data released by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) shows that of the over 20,000 persons the Commission will have to verify in field exercises,...
Govt introduces new requirements for importation of medical devices
The Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) wishes to inform the general public, particularly importers of medical devices of new importation requirements. These requirements...
Indian, Ghanaian election experts to arrive early January – GECOM Chair
In a bid to boost its technical and oversight capacity to hold elections, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will be taking on two advisors...
62-yr-old remanded on narcotics trafficking charge
A 62-year-old security guard was on Wednesday slapped with a narcotics trafficking charge and was remanded to prison. Marlon Norton, of Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown,...
Integrity Commission says moving ahead with prosecuting defaulters
The Integrity Commission is committed to pursuing prosecution against officials in public offices – a significant portion of whom are still delinquent in declaring...
19-yr-old slapped with illegal gun possession charge
A teen labourer was charged and released on bail on Wednesday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after being slapped with possession...
East Canje man sentenced to death for killing US-based Guyanese
A 29-year-old East Canje, Berbice was on Wednesday sentenced to death for the murder of 45-year-old Samantha Benjamin, a US-based Guyanese. Justice Sandil Kissoon handed...
Taxi driver remanded over alleged rape of 12-yr-old
A 33-year-old taxi driver, was on Wednesday slapped with a rape charge and remanded to prison. Shadeo Pooran of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, appeared before...