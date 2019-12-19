62-yr-old remanded on narcotics trafficking charge

A 62-year-old security guard was on Wednesday slapped with a narcotics trafficking charge and was remanded to prison.

Marlon Norton, of Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He denied that on December 16, 2019 at William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he had 102 grams of marijuana in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The prosecution is contending that on December 16, ranks on patrol duty saw Norton throwing a plastic bag into some bushes as they were approaching him. The bag was retrieved and the prohibited substance was found.

The Prosecutor objected to bail and the Magistrate upheld the submission.

The case will continue on January 8, 2020.

