62 Special Constables added to the GPF

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on January 29, 2019, held a graduation ceremony at the Felix Austin Police College’s Auditorium for the “Passing-out” of Special Constables Course number 4/2018.

The course was the last for 2018. It commenced on November 26, 2018, and concluded on January 29, 2019.

The ranks would have received training in areas such as: Basic Foot Drills, Firearm Training, Self Defense and Human Rights.

According to the GPF, a “total of 62 of 63 ranks stayed the course and successfully graduated. They endured the physical and mental processes to transform them from their civilian lives to that of policemen and women.”

It was outlined that Woman Special Constable 15672 Grace Alves was adjudged the Best Student, while the Runner-up was Woman Special Constable 15722 Ourline Sealey and the Most Improved Student was Woman Special Constable 15678 Teresa Boyce; they were all rewarded with trophies for their focus and commitment towards the training.

Present at the ceremony were: Deputy Force Training Officer, Senior Superintendent Fizal Karimbaksh; Commandant FAPC (G/Town), Woman Superintendent Audrey Small; Officer-in-Charge of Special Constabulary, Special Superintendent Owen Trotz along with other senior and junior members of the Force.

Senior Superintendent Fizal Karimbaksh during his “Charge” to the ranks, noted that the Special Constabulary is a very critical part of the Force and urged them to take pride in wearing their uniform and be focused and alert in the discharge of their duties and also reminded the graduates that “we all have one goal and that is to maintain law and order”.