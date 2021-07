The total positive Covid-19 cases recorded to date now stands at 21,668 after 62 more persons have tested positive for the virus.

Of this amount, 12 are in the ICU while 97 are in institutional isolation and 1052 are in home isolation.

Two are in institutional quarantine awaiting their results while 19,993 have recovered.

The death toll climbed to 514 today after an 82-year-old man who was infected with the virus died.