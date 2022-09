A 61-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) is the country’s latest Covid-19 fatality.

The man, who was unvaccinated, succumbed on September 11. This takes the country’s death toll to 1,280.

There are 13 new infections, taking the total positives detected to date to 71,222. Seven persons are recovering in the hospitals while 123 are isolating at home.

Eight individuals are in institutional quarantine. Meanwhile, recoveries stand at 69,812.