61-Y-O driver killed in two-vehicle collision at Stanleytown

A 61-year-old man was on this morning killed in a two-vehicle collision along the Stanleytown Access Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Dead is Tribohan Sobah of Lot 676 Belle West Housing Scheme Canal No 2 Polder, WBD.

Based on preliminary investigations by the Police, on the day in question at about 06:30h, a motor lorry bearing registration number GWW 1737, driven by a Parika resident, was proceeding along the Stanleytown Access Road while the motorcar, PHH 3499, driven by the now dead man, was heading in the opposite direction at a fast rate.

Police stated that Sobah attempted to overtake another car and whilst doing so, he collided with the right-side front of the lorry.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the motorcar sustained injuries about his body and face and was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem. The driver of the motor lorry was arrested and is assisting with investigations.